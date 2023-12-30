Cooch Behar Trophy: Strong start for Maharashtra on day one

CHENNAI: The quarter-final of the Cooch Behar Trophy kicked off in Coimbatore with Maharashtra scoring an impressive 348 runs losing six wickets against Tamil Nadu at stumps day one.

Openers Sahil and Aniruddha Sabale added 98 runs in 20 overs to give Maharashtra a healthy start. Later in the day Nalage and Digvijay Patil put up a 100 run partnership to help Maharashtra to more than 300 runs heading into day two.

BRIEF SCORES: Maharashtra 348/6 in 89 overs (Sahil Parakh 77, Digvijay Patil 81, Sahil Nalage 65, Kiran Chormale 62, VS Karthick Manikandan 4/85); stumps day one.