Cooch Behar Trophy: Opener Shrenik slams hundred on debut

Asked to bat first, Tamil Nadu reached 253 for three with Shrenik scoring 126

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|17 Nov 2023 11:30 PM GMT  ( Updated:2023-11-17 23:30:59.0  )
CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu’s wicketkeeping-opener S Shrenik slammed a century on debut against Andhra to put his team in a position of strength at the end of first day’s play of U-19 Cooch Behar Elite Group B league match at Anantapur on Friday.

Asked to bat first, Tamil Nadu reached 253 for three with Shrenik scoring 126 (281b, 16x4, 1x6). He received good support from Akshay R Sarangdhar who scored 91 (177b, 14x4) and the two were involved in a 179-run partnership for the second wicket in 62.4 overs.

BRIEF SCORES: Tamil Nadu 253/3 in 90 overs (S Shrenik 126, Akshay R Sarangdhar 91,T Pradeep Reddy 2/26) vs Andhra



Tamil NaduS ShrenikAndhraU-19Cooch Behar trophyU 19 Cooch BeharGroup B league match
DTNEXT Bureau

