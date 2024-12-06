Cooch Behar Trophy: Kishore puts TN in command

CHENNAI: BK Kishore’s splendid spell of five for 41 helped Tamil Nadu restrict Haryana to 135 on the first day of the fifth round of Elite C men’s U-19 Cooch Behar Trophy at NPR College Ground, Dindigul on Friday.

Opting to bat first, Haryana was bundled out for 135 with its batters struggling to score in the face of disciplined bowling with Kishore getting good support from R Pravin who took three for 15. This was Kishore’s maiden five-wicket haul in Cooch Behar Trophy. At close of first day’s play, TN was placed at 61 for two with LR Nawin batting on 34.

Brief scores: Haryana 135 in 67.3 overs (Yash Adhana 33, BK Kishore 5/41, R Pravin 3/15) vs Tamil Nadu 61/2 in 26 overs (LR Nawin 34 batting)