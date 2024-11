Cooch Behar Trophy: Hemchudeshan puts TN in control

CHENNAI: Off-spinner J Hemchudeshan’s maiden five-wicket haul in Cooch Behar Trophy helped Tamil Nadu seize control of its match against Chhattisgarh on the second day of the third round of the men’s U-19 Elite C Cooch Behar Trophy match in Theni on Thursday.

After getting bowled out for 220 in its first innings, TN bowled out Chhattisgarh for 101 with Hemchudeshan taking five for 31, while RD Pranav Ragavendra took three for 45. In its second innings, TN was on 118 for six with Kiran Karthikeyan batting on 61, extending its lead to 237.

Brief scores: Tamil Nadu 220 in 100 overs (LR Nawin 83, Akshay Sarangdhar 63, Kiran Karthikeyan 41, Ankit Kumar Singh 3/37, Dhananjay Nayak 3/52) & 118/6 in 37 overs (Kiran Karthikeyan 61 batting) vs Chhattisgarh 101 in 36.5 overs (J Hemchudeshan 5/31, RD Pranav Ragavendra 3/45)