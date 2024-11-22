Cooch Behar Trophy: Hemchudeshan bowls TN to big win

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu earned an emphatic 195-run win over Chhattisgarh in the third round of the Elite C men’s U-19 Cooch Behar Trophy match at TNCA Academy in Theni on Friday.

Set to chase a daunting target of 344, Chhattisgarh was bowled out for 148 with off-spinner J Hemchudeshan taking five for 58, finishing with a match-haul of 10 for 89. He received good support from left-arm spinner BK Kishore who took three for 36. Hemchudeshan, earlier, contributed a vital 47 with the bat to help his team finish at 224 in its second innings. Tamil Nadu didn’t concede a single extra in both innings of the match.

Brief scores: Tamil Nadu 220 & 224 in 60.5 overs (Kiran Karthikeyan 62, R Pravin 53 not out, J Hemchudeshan 47, Dhananjay Nayak 3/43) bt Chhattisgarh 101 & 148 in 39.2 overs (Vikalp Tiwari 71, J Hemchudeshan 5/58, BK Kishore 3/36)