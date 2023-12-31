Cooch Behar Trophy: Anurag, Karthick hog limelight

CHENNAI: Riding on a century from Anurag Kawade, Maharashtra posted a huge score of 489 against Tamil Nadu on the second day of the quarterfinals of the men’s U-19 Cooch Behar Trophy match in Coimbatore on Saturday.

Resuming from its overnight score of 348 for eight, Maharashtra added another 141 runs with wicketkeeper Anurag Kawade scoring 102 (179b, 10x4), TN skipper and leg-spinner VS Karthick Manikandan took five wickets for 125 runs, while left-arm spinner P Vignesh scalped three wickets for 157 runs.In reply, TN reached 86 for one at stumps with opener S Shrenik batting on 40.

: Maharashtra 489 in 146.4 overs (Sahil Parakh 77, Digvijay Patil 81, Sahil Nalage 65, Kiran Chormale 62, Anurag Kawade 102, VS Karthick Manikandan 5/125, P Vignesh 3/157) vs Tamil Nadu 86/1 in 32 overs (S Shrenik 40 batting)