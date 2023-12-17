Cooch Behar Trophy: Andre, Vignesh star in TN’s innings victory

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu registered an emphatic innings and 220-run win over Bihar on the second day of the fifth round of the Elite Group B of the men’s U-19 Cooch Behar Trophy match in Patna on Saturday.

By virtue of this thumping win, TN has assured itself of a knockout berth as it collected seven points from this match and took its total points tally to 26 at the completion of five league matches.

Resuming from its overnight score of 178 for seven, TN took a healthy lead of 314 runs, getting bowled out for 388. C Andre Siddarth was the star of the show scoring a mammoth 218 (219b, 17x4, 10x6) and was the last batter to be dismissed. Andre, while hammering his maiden double hundred, was also involved in two major partnerships. Andre added 160 runs for the ninth wicket with R Pravin who scored his maiden half-century 58 (108b, 5x4). In its second innings, Bihar was skittled out for 94 in 28 overs with P Vignesh taking five wickets for 31 runs, his second fifer of the season in three games.

BRIEF SCORES: Bihar 74 & 94 in 28 overs (Md. Toufique 30, P Vignesh 5/31) lost to Tamil Nadu 388 in 101.3 overs (Akshay R Sarangdhar 31, C Andre Siddarth 218, R Pravin 58, Satyam Kumar 4/77, Anup Kumar 4/74). Points: TN 7 (26); Bihar 0 (5)