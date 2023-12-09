Cooch Behar Trophy: Abhinav, Akshay slam centuries

CHENNAI: Centuries from Abhinav Kannan and Akshay R Sarangdhar helped Tamil Nadu reach 271 for three against Gujarat on the first day of the fourth round of the men’s U-19 Elite Group B of the Cooch Behar Trophy match at TNCA Academy in Theni on Friday.

Opting to bat first, TN’s opener Abhinav scored 106 (193b, 10x4) while Akshay remained unbeaten on 120 (240b, 18x4). The two recorded their maiden centuries in Cooch Behar Trophy and were involved in a 182-run association in 54.5 overs for the second wicket.

BRIEF SCORES: Tamil Nadu 271/3 in 90 overs (Abhinav Kannan 106, Akshay R Sarangdhar 120 batting)





