Consistent PBKS face faltering SRH in IPL

Considering how they have started the season, PBKS must be disappointed about sharing a point with KKR in their last game due to rain.

Led by Shreyas Iyer, PBKS have come to symbolise what a winning unit should look like, whether it is chasing down a 200-plus total with ease against Chennai Super Kings in a sea of yellow or overcoming former champions Gujarat Titans on a tricky Mullanpur surface.

They could have been on course for a third successive win against Kolkata Knight Riders at the Eden Gardens with Australian quick Xavier Bartlett wreaking havoc before heavy rain and a thunderstorm forced them to share a point with the hosts.