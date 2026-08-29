Consistency, form in spotlight as India begin Women’s Asia Cup T20 campaign against Thailand

India have been the most dominant team in the Women's T20 Asia Cup over the last decade -- winning the title thrice in five editions of the T20 format since 2016-17 -- but their performances bring forth more concerns than assurances at the moment.

India have lost nine of 16 T20Is this year, and their most recent loss -- against Australia in the Women's T20 World Cup -- knocked them out of the competition at the group stage itself.

With questions persisting over captain Harmanpreet's own form and future in the shortest format, India head into a crucial phase of competing in two Asian-level competitions in which they would be expected to go the distance.

Following the eight-team Women's T20 Asia Cup, where India are placed in Group A along with Thailand, Hong Kong and Pakistan, they will head into next month's Asian Games in Japan with expectations high to bring more laurels to the country.