'Congratulations on a fantastic career': Gambhir, Sehwag, BCCI lead retirement wishes for Shikhar Dhawan

NEW DELHI: As India opener Shikhar Dhawan announced his retirement from international and domestic cricket on Saturday morning, former players showered tributes to the decorated cricketer on his illustrious cricketing career.

Taking to social media, the left-handed batter put an end to his glittery cricket career that saw him scoring 24 hundreds (17 in ODIs and seven in Tests) across 269 international matches. His last competitive game was in April this year in the Indian Premier League for Punjab Kings.

India all-rounder Hardik Pandya congratulated him on his Instagram story, wishing him the best for the future. “Only the best for you Shiki paa. Congratulations on a wonderful career.”

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) congratulated the southpaw for his charismatic contribution over the years.

"As Shikhar Dhawan retires from International and Domestic cricket, we wish him all the very best for the road ahead," BCCI posted on X.

India head coach Gautam Gambhir expressed his confidence that Dhawan would continue spreading joy in his future endeavours.

"Congratulations Shiki on a fantastic career! I know you will spread the same joy through everything you take up in the future! @SDhawan25," Gambhir wrote on X.

Former India opener Virender Sehwag lauded Dhawan's "top performances" over the years ever since he replaced the veteran cricketer as India opener.

"Badhaai ho Shikkhi. Ever since the time you replaced me in Mohali, you didn’t look back and some top performances over the years. May you continue to have fun and live life to the fullest. Very best wishes always," Sehwag said.

Punjab Kings celebrated his achievements, recalling the runs, trophies, and memorable moments, while eagerly looking forward to his next chapter.

"Runs, trophies and countless memories! Happy retirement, Gabbar! Can't wait to see you thigh-five your way into the next innings of life!," Punjab Kings wrote on X.

"A man for the big tournaments. Never got the plaudits he deserved but knowing him he didn't care who got the applause as long as team was winning. A team man through and through. Congratulations on a stellar career and all the best for your second innings," former India cricketer Wasim Jaffer wrote on X.

The 38-year-old's career spanned over 13 years for India, in which he played 34 Tests, 167 ODIs and 68 T20Is scoring 2315, 6793 and 1579 runs respectively in the three formats.

Dhawan's final appearance for India was in an ODI against Bangladesh in Chattogram in December 2022 while his last T20I was in Sri Lanka in July 2021. He hadn't played a Test for India since 2018.