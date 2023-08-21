Confusion and dismay ahead of World Cup

NEW DELHI: Hosting two ICC World Cup games in as many days is not ideal for organisational as well as security reasons and hope a one day breather is provided, said a Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) official on Sunday, signalling another change in the works for the ODI showpiece beginning in India on October 5.

Pakistan’s game against Sri Lanka in Hyderabad was moved to October 10 from October 12. The HCA is also hosting New Zealand versus Netherlands on October 9. Now, with Hyderabad police expressing its reservations on providing security for back-to-back games, another change is on the cards.

“I can’t say it would be changed for sure but back to back games are not ideal. I mean if BCCI are reconsidering that will be well and good. We will have to work with security agencies.

“Anyone would want a day in between two World Cup games. We are still engaging with security agencies to see if it is possible or not. At the same time we are also keeping BCCI in the loop.” said an HCA official. Considering Pakistan’s involvement in one of those games, the security is expected to be heightened.

A regular Indian cricket fan usually does not complain, but ahead of the ODI World Cup at home, they are frustrated and angry.

The frustration is understandable as the ticket sales are yet to begin with only a month and a half left for the World Cup opener in Ahmedabad on October 5. The ticket sales start on August 25 in a staggered manner.

The World Cup schedule was announced in June after a delay and earlier this month the BCCI and ICC rescheduled as many as nine games including the marquee clash between India and Pakistan. Fans urge that there should be ample time for them to buy tickets and plan their travel arrangements.