Confident Sindhu eyes historic sixth World Championships medal, Satwik-Chirag also in spotlight

Sindhu, already a five-time World Championships medallist, is chasing an unprecedented sixth medal at the global showpiece, having won two bronze as many silver and a gold in 2019.

Only two other players have won five World Championships medals -- China's Lin Dan, who collected five men's singles golds, and compatriot Zhao Yunlei, who won three mixed doubles and two women's doubles titles.

A semifinal appearance would assure Sindhu of at least a bronze and take her past the five-medal mark, making her the first player in the history of the championships to win six medals.

The ninth seed has been handed a favourable opening round draw against Ireland's 141st-ranked Sophia Nobel and has a realistic route to the last four. Sindhu could face third seed Wang Zhi Yi of China in the pre-quarterfinals and Indonesia's Putri Kusuma Wardani in the quarterfinals, with top seed and Olympic champion An Se Young potentially standing between her and another final.

Sindhu is high on confidence coming into the tournament after winning the Japan Open Super 750 last month to become the first Indian to win the prestigious title.