Confidence, consistency in question as Chennaiyin takes on Mohun Bagan

The Marina Machans have started the season off in a similar note to last season, with a draw and a loss. However, now eyeing a win against a strong Mohun Bagan side, Miranda highlights the shared understanding between the players and the coaching staff regarding the team's style of play and areas for improvement, while stressing the need for greater confidence and precision in the attacking third.

“The good part is that the players and I are on the same page. We think in the same way, and we know what needs to be corrected. The other part is to make them believe in themselves, to be a bit more confident, sharper, more precise and more deadly in the final third,” Miranda explained.

Speaking about the challenge posed by Mohun Bagan Super Giant, the coach acknowledged the quality of the opposition but insisted that his side would remain committed to its approach.

“We are cautious, but we want to control the game. We won't change our style of play. Of course, depending on the opponent, the circumstances and the availability of players, we can make changes, but we prepare for every opponent,” he said.