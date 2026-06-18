Competing at World C'ships with back injury was not a good decision: Neeraj Chopra

Chopra finished a disappointing eighth in the Tokyo World Championships in September 2025 with a modest throw of 84.03m. He revealed after the event that he was carrying a lower back injury. It took time for him to recover and he had to delay the start of the ongoing season.

"I had some injury last year before Tokyo World Championship. We work a lot and also competed in Tokyo, but I don't think that was a good decision because I already know that I have some problem. But that was the last competition (of 2025), so I decided to compete there," the 28-year-old said ahead of Friday's Doha Diamond League.

"In an athlete's life, if there is one injury we try to save that injury and then we feel another one. I had in my ankle, then somewhere in shoulder, then I sat together with my team and my physio and then we work on every part."

But ahead of his competitive return, Chopra said, "I feel really good and fit, let's see tomorrow."

It was in Doha that Chopra, under the mentorship of javelin world record holder Jan Zelezny, breached the coveted 90m mark after trying for a long time with a throw of 90.23m.

But Chopra revealed that the milestone throw here on May 16, 2025 was not technically the best by him.

"Technically, that throw was not that good, it was really fast from the arm but if I had done better with my lower body, that may be (added) two to three metre more. I looked at the video not so many times," Chopra explained.

"I really like my qualification round throws in Olympics or World Championships as they are technically better, because I feel really relaxed and throw far. But whenever I compete in finals or in main competition, I always try really hard, very aggressive, then I forget my technique.