Commonwealth Games 2026: India's medal hopes rest on stars ft Neeraj, Lovlina, Mirabai

Last time around, India finished fourth in 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games, with 61 medals, out of which a large chunk were in the sports that don’t feature in the ongoing edition.



Here’s the biggest names who can win India medals at the Commonwealth Games 2026:

Neeraj Chopra (Javelin)

India's biggest sporting icon heads into Glasgow as the country's foremost medal hope. Fully fit after injury, Neeraj Chopra returns to the Commonwealth Games for the first time since 2018. At the preceding show in Doha Diamond League, Neeraj finished with a throw of 85.69m, which was enough to seal fourth spot.

As big as the hope will be the competition, considering there’s his fierce on-field rival, Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem and the newly crowned javelin superstar, Sri Lanka’s Rumesh Pathirage. Pathirage announced himself in Rome with a stunning 92.62m throw, agonizingly short of Nadeem’s Asian record.

"All of them have thrown 90m, so the Commonwealth Games will not be less (competitive) than the Olympics or World Championships; it will be a really tough competition," Chopra said during a press conference in Doha.

Neeraj hasn’t featured at the event since 2018, missing the 2022 edition due to a groin injury. It was at that event when Nadeem set a Commonwealth Games record with a 90.18 metres throw. If India wants athletics to begin with gold, it will once again look towards Neeraj.