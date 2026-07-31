Commitment and professionalism always set Rahane apart: Rohit leads tribute for former India batter

Rahane on Thursday bid adieu to top-flight cricket after a 12-year long career in which he played 85 Tests, 90 ODIs and 20 T20Is.

“We've shared the dressing room for so many years and I know how much hard work has gone into everything you've achieved. Your commitment and professionalism have always set you apart. Congratulations on a wonderful career. Best wishes!,” Rohit wrote on X.

India’s Test and ODI skipper Gill said Rahane led the national side through some of the toughest days.