Commitment and professionalism always set Rahane apart: Rohit leads tribute for former India batter

MUMBAI: For long-time teammate Rohit Sharma, "commitment and professionalism" set Ajinkya Rahane apart, while Shubman Gill hailed him as a wonderful "role model" as tributes continued to pour in for the 38-year-old, who announced his retirement from international cricket.
Rahane on Thursday bid adieu to top-flight cricket after a 12-year long career in which he played 85 Tests, 90 ODIs and 20 T20Is.
“We've shared the dressing room for so many years and I know how much hard work has gone into everything you've achieved. Your commitment and professionalism have always set you apart. Congratulations on a wonderful career. Best wishes!,” Rohit wrote on X.
India’s Test and ODI skipper Gill said Rahane led the national side through some of the toughest days.
“What a career, what a role model. Ajju bhai led us through some of Indian cricket’s toughest days and made us believe anything was possible. Thank you for the memories and the lessons on and off the field. All the best for the next innings!,” Gill wrote.
Ravi Shastri, who was India’s head coach during their historic 2-1 victory over Australia with a heavily depleted side under Rahane’s in 2020-2021, said he gave yeoman service to India and Mumbai cricket.
“One of India's most committed cricketers who was an integral part of my tenure as coach and gave yeoman service to Mumbai and Indian cricket. Well done Jinks,” Shastri said.
Rahane, who returned to captain Mumbai in domestic cricket after being dropped from the national side, led them to a record-extending 42nd title win in the Ranji Trophy in 2023-2024.
“It felt good to share the dressing room with you, Ajju bhai,” wrote Rishabh Pant.
“Calm in every situation, selfless in every role and a leader by example. Thank you for everything you have done for Indian cricket. Wishing you nothing but the best for what's next,” he added.
Rahane’s Mumbai teammate and former India T20I skipper Suryakumar Yadav said his calmness and resilience inspired many cricketers.
“Congratulations on an incredible career, Ajju da,” Suryakumar wrote.
“It was an honour sharing the field and dressing room with you. Your calmness, resilience and commitment to the game have inspired so many of us. Wishing you and your family all the very best for this exciting second innings. May this new chapter bring you as much joy and success as the last,” he added.
Former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh said Rahane was one of the finest from this generation to lead the country.
“Congratulations jinks on a remarkable career! One of the finest from this generation to represent the country in all formats and also lead successfully in some of the most prestigious games!,” he said.
“You did well at every opportunity and here’s wishing you good luck for what comes next! Shakalaka baby,” Yuvraj added.