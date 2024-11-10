Col.CK Nayudu Trophy: Emphatic win for TN

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu recorded an emphatic nine-wicket victory over Uttarakhand on the third day of the fourth round of the Elite ‘A’ men’s U-23 Col.CK Nayudu Trophy match in Salem on Sunday.

Set to chase 128, TN made short work of its target, reaching there in 39.4 overs with skipper and opener R Vimal Khumar top-scoring with an unbeaten 63 (119b, 5x4), while SR Athish chipped in with an unbeaten 36.

Brief scores: Uttarakhand 118 & 170 in 71.1 overs (Harsh Rana 44, Sanskar Rawat 42, Sachin Rathi 4/34) lost to Tamil Nadu 161 & 129/1 in 39.4 overs (R Vimal Khumar 63*, SR Athish 36*)