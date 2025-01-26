Col CK Nayudu Trophy: TN secures lead against Odisha

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu managed to take a crucial first innings lead against Odisha on the second day of sixth round of Elite A men’s U-23 Col CK Nayudu Trophy match at NPR College Ground, Dindigul on Sunday.

After bowling out Odisha for 272, TN finished the day’s play at 284 for five, securing a lead of 12 runs. Opener SR Athish scored 99 (202b, 10x4, 1x6) and, in the company of Abhinav Kannan, who made 68 (123b, 7x4), added 154 runs for the third wicket. Earlier, TN medium pacer G Govinth took an impressive haul of four for 29, while off-spinner S Lakshay Jain picked up three for 79.

Brief scores: Odisha 272 in 93 overs (Saideep Mohapatra 31, Sujal Kumar Singh 109, Sambit Baral 36, G Govinth 4/29, S Lakshay Jain 3/79) vs Tamil Nadu 284/5 in 85 overs (SR Athish 99, Abhinav Kannan 68, VS Karthick Manikandan 32 batting, RS Ambrish 33 batting)