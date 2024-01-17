COL CK NAYUDU Trophy: Tamil Nadu continues to dominate proceedings

CHENNAI: The penultimate day of the Elite Group D match between Tamil Nadu and Rajasthan ended with a score of 139 for three after Tamil Nadu enforcing a follow on with 154 run lead in the first innings. Rajasthan’s batting tail couldn’t manage to hold on against the fierce P Vidyuth who took four wickets in the first innings to washout the batters.

After the follow on, Rajasthan managed to score 139 runs thanks to the 106 runs partnership between Sumit and Devesh.

Tamil Nadu 442 in 116.2 overs (Shubhang Mishra 139, Tushar Raheja 86, RS Mokit Hariharan 101, C Andre Siddarth 46, Himanshu Nehra 5/109, Dhananjay Tiwari 3/73) vs Rajasthan 287 in 100 overs (Divya Gajraj 47, G Govinth 3/56, P Vidyuth 4/72) & 139 for three in 40 overs (Sumit Godara 53, Devesh Agarwal 69)



Brief scores: Saurashtra 151 for seven in 50 overs (Riddhi Ruparel 51, SB Keerthana) lost to Tamil Nadu 155 for one in 39 overs (MD Thirushkamini 105)