Col CK Nayudu Trophy: Maharashtra records innings win over TN

    Resuming from its overnight score of 27 for no loss in second innings, Tamil Nadu was bowled out for 221 with middle-order batter VS Karthick Manikandan top-scoring with 65 (77b, 6x4, 5x6)

    AuthorDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|4 Feb 2025 9:16 PM IST
    Kshitij Patil 

    CHENNAI: Maharashtra earned an emphatic innings and 136-run win over Tamil Nadu in seventh round of Elite ‘A’ men’s U-23 Col CK Nayudu Trophy match in Tiruppur on Tuesday.

    Resuming from its overnight score of 27 for no loss in second innings, Tamil Nadu was bowled out for 221 with middle-order batter VS Karthick Manikandan top-scoring with 65 (77b, 6x4, 5x6). Off-spinner Kshitij Patil took five for 52.

    Brief scores: Maharashtra 665/8 decl. bt Tamil Nadu 308 & 221 in 83.2 overs (VS Karthick Manikandan 65, Kshitij Patil 5/52)

    COL CK NAYUDU TrophyTNCA
