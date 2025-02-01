Col CK Nayudu Trophy: Maharashtra dominates Day One

CHENNAI: Maharashtra dominated the first day’s play of men’s U-23 Elite A seventh round of Col CK Nayudu Trophy match against Tamil Nadu in Tiruppur on Saturday.

Batting first, Maharashtra finished the day’s play at 363 for two with Sachin Dhas unbeaten on 167 (263b, 14x4, 1x6), while Harshal Kate retired hurt on 124 (172b, 17x4, 1x6). Together, they put on 275 runs for the third wicket.

Brief scores: Maharashtra 363/2 in 90 overs (Aniruddha Sabale 31, Sachin Dhas 167 batting, Harshal Kate 124 retd. Hurt) vs Tamil Nadu