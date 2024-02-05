Col CK Nayudu Trophy: Lakshay puts TN in front

CHENNAI: Lakshay Jain took his second fifer of the tournament to help Tamil Nadu restrict Goa for 228 at the end of day one of the Elite Group D match on Sunday.

After winning the toss Tamil Nadu put the home side to bat and they did not have a good start in the first session.

Kaushal and Mayur put up a 129 run fifth wicket partnership to help Goa tackle the Tamil Nadu bowling attack.

BRIEF SCORES: Goa 228/8 in 90 overs (Kaushal Hattangadi 73, Mayur Kanade 41, S Lakshay Jain 5/73) vs Tamil Nadu; stumps day 1.