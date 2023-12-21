Coimbatore crowned Champions

CHENNAI: Left-arm spinner Thasish Kannan took another fifer to help Coimbatore secure the TNCA inter-districts U-19 title against Tenkasi on Wednesday.

After taking nine wickets in the first innings, Thasish Kannan scored 40 runs alongside A Adithya who scored 54 runs helping Coimbatore to put on 261 runs on the board.

In reply, Tenkasi were all out for 86 in day two giving Coimbatore a commanding victory by an Innings and 99 runs with a day to spare.