Coach Ameen backs Indian swimmers for medals at Asian Aquatics

AHMEDABAD: A total of 40 swimmers including 20 men and 20 women will compete in the 11th Asian Aquatics Championships starting tomorrow at the newly-built state-of-the-art Veer Savarkar Sports Complex in Naranpura, Ahmedabad.

The Indian contingent has been based in Naranpura over the past month for the national coaching camp and are all-geared up to compete against the crème-de-le-crème of the Asian continent. Over 1,100 swimmers, coaches and technical officials have arrived from 29 countries for the marquee event in Asian Aquatics calendar which will serve as a qualifying event for the Asian Games to be held in Nagoya, Japan next year.

Headlining India’s campaign would be two-time Olympians Sajan Prakash and Srihari Nataraj while Dhinidhi Desinghu and Bhavya Sachdeva will be India’s top hopes in women’s category. Optimistic about India’s chances in the event, which is historically dominated by the Chinese swimmers, India Head Coach Nihar Ameen said, “We had very good preparations with the entire contingent training together here at the Veer Savarkar Sports Complex. It is a fantastic facility and it’s a very fast pool so I am quite confident our swimmers will do well here.”

He further touted Sajan, Srihari and Rohit B Benedicton to medal in their respective events. Ameen said, “We should win at least 3-4 medals. If Sajan swims as fast as he did in 200m butterfly in the Senior Nationals, he is sure to win a medal and same goes with Srihari, who will be swimming 100m and 200m backstroke. Rohit also stands a chance to win a medal in 200m freestyle. In all, we will witness some very exciting races. Among the women, Dhinidhi, Bhavya, Nina Venkatesh, Soubrity Mondal are all clocking good times. We will have relay teams as well in the women’s categories and we are optimistic of a good show.”

A total of 10 water polo teams in the men’s category and 8 water polo teams in the women’s category will be vying to book their berth for the Asian Games next year to be held in Nagoya, Japan. In diving, 16 countries will participate, while artistic swimming has entries from 10 countries and swimming will have a total 21 countries participating.

Indian Swimming Contingent:

Men: S Dhanush, Shoan Ganguly, Jashua Thomas, Aneesh Gowda, Rohit B Benedicton, Advait Page, Sajan Prakash, Bikram Changmai, Heer Gitesh Shah, MS Yadesh Babu, Vidith S Shankar, Kushagra Rawat, Jananjoy Jyoti Hazarika, Akash Mani, Nithik Nathella, Manikantha L, Vinayak V, Likith SP, Rishabh Anupam Das, Srihari Nataraj.

Women: Thanya S, Shristi Upadhaya, Vihitha Nayana, Nina Venkatesh, Manavi Varma, Vritti Agarwal, Roshini B, Dhinidhi Desinghu, Bhavya Sachdeva, Astha Chodhury, Shreenithi Natesan, Naisha, Aditi Satish Hegde, Saanvi Deshwal, Sanjana Prabhugaonkar, Rujula S, Soubrity Mondal, M Rithvika, Avantika Chavan, Harshitha Jayaram.