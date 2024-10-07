CM Trophy: Aakarsh and Sneka win gold in gymnastics

CHENNAI: SJ Aakarsh of Chennai district and Sneka of Erode showed their class as they clinched the first two gymnastics gold medals in the CM Trophy 2024 Games on Monday.

With gymnastics returning to the CM Trophy program after a brief hiatus, there was significant interest among players to make their mark and Aakarsh set the stage with a 12.30 points performance to clinch the gold medal in Floor among college men. His district-mate K Kaushik bagged the silver with 9.65 points while the bronze medal went to S. Mathnesh of Coimbatore (8.05).

In the college women vault event, Erode’s Sneka scored 5.375 points to claim the gold medal.

B Siranjeevi of Perambalur clinched the yellow metal in college men rings event with 9.80 points while Monika S added another gold to Chennai’s tally in college women uneven bars with 8.35 points.

Silambam, the traditional martial-arts form of Tamil Nadu continued to enthral the audience as four more gold medals were decided in school boys category on Monday.

Trichirapalli’s A Santosh defeated A Madan of Salem 16-10 to win the 44-55kg gold, while N Hariharan added a gold medal for Chennai with a 24-20 win over GV Nadish of Namakkal in over 75kg weight category.