CM Satheesan backs Kerala Blasters FC ahead of home opener in ISL

Satheesan made the remarks in a post on 'X' in response to a message from Kerala Blasters FC thanking him and the state government for allotting the stadium for its home matches in the 2026-27 season at a rent of Rs 3.5 lakh per match.

"Football has always been close to my heart and the hearts of the people of Keralam. Supporting our clubs and creating the right environment for them to thrive are part of our commitment to sports and youth development," he said.

Ending his post on an optimistic note, Satheesan asked, "So, aren't we lifting the cup this season."

On Saturday, the Local Self Government Department issued an order allotting the stadium, owned by the Greater Cochin Development Authority (GCDA), to Kerala Blasters FC for Rs 3.5 lakh per match. The government also fixed a security deposit of Rs 25 lakh for the use of the stadium.