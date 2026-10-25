CM Satheesan backs Kerala Blasters FC ahead of home opener in ISL

KOCHI: Chief Minister V D Satheesan on Sunday extended his support to Kerala Blasters FC ahead of its first home match in the ISL against Mumbai City FC at the Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium here.
Satheesan made the remarks in a post on 'X' in response to a message from Kerala Blasters FC thanking him and the state government for allotting the stadium for its home matches in the 2026-27 season at a rent of Rs 3.5 lakh per match.
"Football has always been close to my heart and the hearts of the people of Keralam. Supporting our clubs and creating the right environment for them to thrive are part of our commitment to sports and youth development," he said.
Ending his post on an optimistic note, Satheesan asked, "So, aren't we lifting the cup this season."
On Saturday, the Local Self Government Department issued an order allotting the stadium, owned by the Greater Cochin Development Authority (GCDA), to Kerala Blasters FC for Rs 3.5 lakh per match. The government also fixed a security deposit of Rs 25 lakh for the use of the stadium.
The order said the government had examined the club's request and considered its contribution to the growth of football in the state and the promotion of sporting interests among youngsters.
It also cited the contribution of Kerala Blasters and the Indian Super League (ISL) to the development of sports infrastructure in the state, stating that supporting one of Keralam's prominent football clubs was in the public interest.
The stadium has been Kerala Blasters' home ground since the ISL began in 2014.
In a social media post, the club thanked Satheesan for his guidance and support in facilitating the allocation of the stadium for its ISL home fixtures.
It also thanked Local Self Government Minister K M Shaji for facilitating the necessary permissions within the required timeframe and Sports and Youth Affairs Minister O J Janeesh for his support.
The club placed on record its appreciation for MLAs, MPs, Kochi Mayor and GCDA secretary in the post.
The club also expressed gratitude to its fans for their patience, understanding and continued support, saying it looked forward to welcoming them back to the stands in Kochi.