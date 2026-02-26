Clinical South Africa hammer West Indies by nine wickets, tighten grip on semifinal spot

A dominating show by the Proteas pacer was followed by authoritative batting. Yet again, South Africa executed their plans perfectly to further their cause, racking up their sixth win on the trot and halting West Indies' unbeaten run in the tournament.

With South Africa taking two vital points off the West Indies, hosts India now have their qualification hopes firmly in their own hands as a Proteas defeat would have dented their chances severely.

The loss hurt the Caribbean side’s net run rate that came down to 1.791 from a healthy 5.350.

First it was South Africa pacers that rocked the West Indies’ batting line-up before a lower-order fightback from Romario Shepherd (52 not out) and Jason Holder (49) lifted the two-time champions to 176 for eight.