Clinical India beats Australia by 21 runs

SYDNEY: India was clinical with both bat and ball as it defeated Australia by 21 runs under the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern (DLS) method in the first Women’s T20 International to start its tour Down Under on a resounding note here Sunday.
Seamer Arundhati Reddy (4/22) led an excellent bowling display as India packed off Australia for 133.Such was the Indian bowlers’ performance that Australia was bundled out with two overs to spare. In reply, vice-captain Smriti Mandhana was unbeaten on a 17ball 16 with Jemimah Rodrigues giving her company, when the heavens opened up to force an interruption.
Play could not resume after that and India, which was 50 for one in 5.1 overs, was declared deserving winner. The DLS par score after 5.1 overs was 29.The big-hitting Shafali Verma played her part before being dismissed by Australia’s new skipper Sophie Molineux, smashing her way to an 11-ball 21.Asked to bat first, Australia was quick off the blocks and raced to 22 in 2.2 overs.
BRIEF SCORES: Australia 133 in 18 overs (A Reddy 4/22) lost to India 50/1 in 5.1 overs