Clinical CSK outclass MI by 8 wickets to boost playoff prospects

Krish Bhagat leaked 18 runs with Urvil Patel hitting him for two sixes and a four before Ruturaj got a maximum against AM Ghazanfar.

Ghazanfar, though, dismissed Patel as the batter played the ball on to his stumps.

Gaikwad and Sharma then took CSK home.

Earlier, Mukesh Choudhary started the proceedings for CSK on an excellent note, conceding just one run in the opening over and then IPL debutant Ramakrishna made immediate impact with a stunning catch to send back Will Jacks in the second over bowled by Anshul Kamboz.

Off a length ball outside off, Jacks stepped out and tried to hoick but failed to connect as Ramakrishna ran in from deep backward point and dived to complete the catch, leaving the crowd at MA Chidambaram Stadium delighted.

With their campaigns hanging by a thread following a string of disappointing outings, there was a lot riding on this contest for both MI and CSK, and the latter delivered when it mattered. MI, though, are still not out mathematically.

MI's first boundary was unconvincing as the ball flew off Naman Dhir's bat down to deep fine leg after the batter tried to flick it.

However, the in-form Rickelton smoked Mukesh for two successive sixes -- one over extra cover and and another over deep midwicket to set the ball rolling for MI.

Naman got into the act as he hit Kamboj for a maximum.