Climax Lawrence backs Spain to win World Cup; Messi to inspire Argentina into final

"France are a very good team, but Spain played excellent football yesterday. They scored a beautiful goal from a wall pass. They are a very young team. Their fitness is outstanding and they never stop running. They play natural football.

"I think Spain will win the World Cup. It won't be easy, but they have to play the way they did against France, not giving players like Mbappe and Dembele any space."

The 2010 World Cup winners will now take on the winner of the second semifinal between England and Argentina

Looking ahead to Wednesday's semi-final clash, Climax expects a closely fought contest but believes Messi's brilliance could prove decisive.

"For me, Argentina will reach the final because of Messi. He is playing very good football and Argentina are playing well as a team. England are also a very strong side, so it is going to be a tough match."

Climax said England would be Argentina's toughest challenger yet.

"England is playing good football. In their last two matches they came back from a goal down to score twice. It's not a joke. Jude Bellingham is the main guy and Hary Kane is also there with all his experience. Overall, it is going to be a very good match.

"But if Messi gets one chance he will score. It's not going to be easy for Argentina because England will definitely give them a tough time."