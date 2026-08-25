Classy Indian bowlers reduce Sri Lanka to 216/7 at tea

Sonal Dinusha (52) and Keshara Nuwantha (13) were batting at the break, and the hosts now trail by 287 runs.

In the pre-lunch session, Sri Lanka were competitive despite losing two wickets as they had added 122 runs.

But in the middle passage, the visiting bowlers took command of the proceedings, scalping three wickets and conceded just 86 runs.

India inflicted an early jolt on Sri Lanka as Manav Suthar found his correct length. Suthar forced Dhananjaya de Silva to edge one to KL Rahul, who held onto the catch in the second attempt at first slip.

From that point, there was no respite for the Lankan batters.