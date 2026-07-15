Classy Gill, all-round Axar win 1st ODI for India against England

Chasing a perfectly gettable target of 259, the Indian skipper mixed poise and style in equal measure before suffering from cramps, but Washington Sundar (52 no off 63 balls) and Axar successfully completed the chase in 45.2 overs with a 102-run unbroken stand after being reduced to 160 for 4.

Gill was in fine nick despite being bothered by a dodgy hamstring and calf muscle cramps which forced him to retire when the 10th ODI century seemed to be there for the taking.