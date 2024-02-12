CK Nayudu Trophy: Vidyuth shines for TN

CHENNAI: On a day where bowlers called the shots, Tamil Nadu’s P Vidyuth stole the show taking six wickets for 41 runs against Andhra on the first day of the men’s U-23 Elite Group D league match of the Col. CK Nayudu Trophy at NPR College Ground, Dindigul on Sunday.

Opting to bat first, TN was skittled out for 128 with RS Mokit Hariharan contributing 35. Andhra’s left-arm spinner Y Vasu took four wickets for 45 runs.

However, the host’s bowlers soon got into their own wicket-taking act reducing the visitor to 107 for seven as Vidyuth scalped six of the wickets to fall. Andhra’s S Venkata Rahul was batting on 25.

BRIEF SCORES: Tamil Nadu 128 in 41 overs (RS Mokit Hariharan 35, C Andre Siddarth 31, Y Vasu 4/45, T Vijay 2/24) vs Andhra 107/7 in 47 overs (S Venkata Rahul 25 batting, P Vidyuth 6/41)