CK Nayudu Trophy: Badrinath ton gives TN hope

CHENNAI: Riding on A Badrinath’s century, Tamil Nadu scored 317 in its first innings against Vidarbha on the third day of the quarter-finals of the men’s U-23 Col. CK Nayudu Trophy at VCA Kalamna, Nagpur on Tuesday.

At stumps, Vidarbha reached 64 for three, extending its lead to 127 with Satyam Bhoyar batting on 35. Earlier, Badrinath notched up its second ton of the season scoring 136 (380b, 16x4). Wicket-keeper S Rithik Easwaran scored 76 (167b, 10x4) and was involved in a 146-run partnership with Badrinath for the sixth wicket. Vidarbha’s off-spinner Mandar Mahale took 5 for 91.

BRIEF SCORES: Vidarbha 380 & 64/3 in 23.4 overs (Satyam Bhoyar 35 batting) vs Tamil Nadu 317 in 138 overs (A Badrinath 136, RS Mokit Hariharan 32, S Rithik Easwaran 76, Mandar Mahale 5/91)