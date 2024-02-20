CK Naidu Trophy: TN secures quarter-final berth

CHENNAI: P Vignesh’s six-wicket haul helped Tamil Nadu secure a dominant victory against Kerala on the second day of the Elite Group D match of the Col CK Nayudu Trophy at KCA Cricket Ground Thiruvananthapuram. This victory has sealed the quarter-final spot for TN.

Continuing the good form with the bat, TN batters showed grit on day two, where skipper M Boopathi Vaishna Kumar 108 (156b, 17x4) scored a brilliant ton to help TN put up a mammoth total of 311 in its first innings.

TN bowlers showcased exceptional performance with the ball to dismantle Kerala’s batting line-up, restricting them to a mere 94 runs in its second innings. The left-arm orthodox spinner Vignesh scalped six wickets in his spell to ease the process for TN and win the match by an innings and 84 runs.

BRIEF SCORES: Kerala 133 & 94 in 43.1 overs (P Vignesh 6/31) lost to Tamil Nadu 311 in 86.1 overs (B Sachin 53, M Boopathi Vaishna Kumar 108, Pavan Raj 3/64, Mohit Shibu 3/44) Points: Tamil Nadu 7 (25); Kerala 0 (3)