City, West Ham stroll into fifth round; Mansfield stuns Burnley

MANCHESTER: Brave Burton Albion gave Premier League West Ham a scare before losing 1-0 in extra time in the FA Cup on Saturday. Burton fighting against relegation in the third tier of English soccer, went toe-to-toe with its top-flight opponent and threatened to pull off the latest upset in this season’s competition after minor-league Macclesfield knocked out titleholder Crystal Palace in the third round.
Meanwhile, a much-changed Manchester City survived a couple of big scares and an injury setback to see off League Two Salford City 2-0 in the FA Cup and book their place in Monday’s fifth round draw.
Well the suprise of the day came in the form of Mansfield Town, who stunned Premier League
Burnley to reach the fifth round of the FA Cup for the first time in more than half a century.
Mansfield arrived at Turf Moor on a five-game winless run but they fought back from a goal down in impressive fashion to claim a 2-1 victory.
Earlier, City who had put 10 past Exeter City in the third round, got off to a flying start on Saturday when Alfie Dorrington put past his own keeper inside six minutes.
However, the hosts who made made nine changes struggled to build on their lead and lost defender Max Alleyne to injury in the 22nd minute.
In an early evening match, West Ham eventually found a way through in the fourth-round tie at the Pirelli Stadium when substitute Crysencio Summerville struck on 95 minutes. There was relief all round for West Ham, which is fighting its own relegation battle this season. A red card for Freddie Potts six minutes after Summerville’s strike meant there were still some nerves before the final whistle was blown.
On Friday at Hull, Pedro Neto scored a hat trick, including directly from a corner kick, as Chelsea beat Hull City 4-0 in the fourth round. Also, Wrexham reached the fifth round for the first time in 29 years after beating Ipswich 1-0 in an all-Championship matchup.
Meanwhile, Wrexham will discover in Monday's draw who it meets next for a place in the quarterfinals. Both teams are in contention for promotion to the Premier League; Ipswich was in third place and hoping for an immediate return to the league it left last summer.