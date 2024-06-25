City selections for U-14 boys

CHENNAI: City Under 14 boys born on or after September 1, 2010 and on or before August 31, 2012 are only eligible to participate in the TNCA City boys U 14 trials.

Boys residing and having address proof within Chennai will be permitted to participate in the trials. Nets selection will be held on July 7, 8, 9 and 10 at MAC ‘B’ Grounds. The players from the city may register online with the link available on TNCA website (www.tnca.in). Registration starts on June 26. (10:00 am) The last date for online submission is July 2. (6:00 pm)