City goes on a Bul run

ISTANBUL: Manchester City finally expanded its domination across the continent as it defeated Inter Milan 1-0 in the final with a Rodri goal to win the Champions League for the very first time and complete a rare treble on a nervous Saturday evening.











It was not a stroll in the park for the English powerhouse and took a precise finish from central midfielder Rodri in the 68th minute to crack Inter’s resistance. Even then, the City fans at the Ataturk Olympic Stadium here had their heads in their hands as Inter threatened to drag a cagey final into extra time, with goalkeeper Ederson making two great late saves.

An eruption of joy greeted the final whistle, with the City players sprinting towards their travelling supporters. City not only won its first European trophy since bagging the now-defunct European Cup Winners’ Cup (1970) but also became only the second English team to win a treble of Premier League, FA Cup and Champions League, matching its arch-rival Manchester United’s sweep (1999).

Inter, bidding to lift the trophy for the fourth time, stifled Pep Guardiola’s side with a superbly-executed display of traditional Italian defence. Simone Inzaghi’s team disrupted City’s rhythm, with its back three of Matteo Darmian, Francesco Acerbi and Alessandro Bastoni superb behind a tireless midfield guard.

Erling Haaland had an effort superbly saved by Andre Onana as Guardiola fretted on the touchline, even more so when chief playmaker Kevin De Bruyne was forced off the field with an injury in the 36th minute. City may have experienced a horrible sense of deja vu as De Bruyne had also failed to finish the final two years ago, when the Manchester team fell short against Chelsea.

City was sloppy at times with passes going astray, one of which by Manuel Akanji playing in Lautaro Martinez, who selfishly went for a shot instead of picking out substitute Romelu Lukaku. The Inter fans grew increasingly vocal as City’s faithful were silently consumed by nerves, but all that changed past the hour-mark.

Bernardo Silva found space in the blue-and-black wall and his deflected effort reached an unmarked Rodri, who passed the ball into the back of the net. “Emotional. A dream come true. All these guys around here waited I do not know for how many years. They deserve, we deserve,” Rodri told BT Sport.

“It was not easy. What a team we faced, the way it defends and counter-attacks. Finals are like this. Emotions and nerves are there. We competed like animals,” Rodri added.

To its credit, Inter mustered a few good chances and came agonisingly close to an equaliser. Federico Dimarco looped a header against the bar with Ederson beaten and his follow-up header hit Lukaku. Lukaku went even closer when his header was kept out by Ederson’s shin and the Brazilian made another save from Acerbi.

RESULT:Final: Manchester City 1 (Rodri 68) bt Inter Milan 0





Our victory was written in the stars: Guardiola

ISTANBUL: Manchester City’s Champions League final victory over Inter Milan was “written in the stars”, manager Pep Guardiola said after his side secured a treble. The 52-year-old Spaniard completed his collection at City as compatriot Rodri fired home the only goal in the 68th minute for a hard-fought 1-0 win. Guardiola has now emulated Sir Alex Ferguson, whose Manchester United side had swept to a Premier League/FA Cup/Champions League treble in 1999, and delivered 12 major trophies for City. “Tired. Calm. Satisfied. It is so difficult to win it (Champions League),” said an emotional Guardiola after hugging his players and the club’s hierarchy who joined for the pitch celebrations. “Inter is really good. ‘Be patient’, I said [to the players] at half-time. You have to be lucky. This competition is a coin toss. It was written in the stars. It (trophy) belongs to us,” added Guardiola.