Churchill set for ISL entry after acquiring Jamshedpur FC's entire stake from Tata Steel

The Goan club is expected to pay the full Rs 1.1 crore participation fee to the All India Football Federation (AIFF) by Friday's deadline set for all participating ISL 2026-27 clubs.

Jamshedpur FC had pulled out of the ISL and disbanded the first team on July 31, hours after the deadline for paying the first installment of participation fee amounting to Rs 55 lakh.

The AIFF had said that all the 13 other ISL clubs have paid their participation fees.

On Friday, Tata Steel transferred Jamshedpur FC's Indian Super League sporting licence. The transfer of ownership for a nominal amount of Rs 100 includes the transfer of Jamshedpur FC's 12 players and two coaches to the Goan club.

Churchill will take over the contracts of all Jamshedpur FC players and coaching staff with effect from September 1. The transfer of ownership is expected to be completed by August 31.

"Tata Steel has agreed to transfer its equity shares in 'Jamshedpur Football & Sporting Private Limited' (JFSPL) to Churchill Brothers Football Club for a token consideration," Tata Steel said in a release.