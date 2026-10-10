Churchill Brothers set for ISL home debut against Mumbai City FC at Fatorda

Head Coach Dimitris Dimitriou emphasised his ambition to establish a distinct footballing identity for the team, with a consistent style of play that reflects the club’s culture and winning mentality.

"It is a great honour to lead a historic club like Churchill Brothers in the ISL. Our aim is to build a strong football culture and establish a style of play that reflects the identity of this club," Dimitriou said.

"We know the expectations are high, but we are preparing to be competitive against every opponent. Most importantly, we want to give back to our fans for the love they have shown us and bring smiles back to Goa through football."

Acknowledging the challenge posed by Mumbai City FC, Dimitriou recognised the quality of their squad and the experience of their coach, Manolo Márquez. Despite a condensed pre-season, during which the squad completed 37 training sessions over four weeks, he remained confident in the team's preparation.

The retention of 12 players from the previous season, he noted, would help maintain cohesion and provide continuity within the squad.

Churchill Brothers are returning to the ISL after a season away, taking over Jamshedpur FC’s sporting licence after Tata Steel decided to shut down the club’s first-team operations in August 2026. The Goan club’s entry comes after a turbulent period in Indian football, having lost the 2024-25 I-League title to Inter Kashi following a CAS ruling and subsequently sitting out the next national season.