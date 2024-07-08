Chotrani loses five-game thriller in Houston squash final

CHENNAI: India’s Veer Chotrani lost a five-game thriller in the final of the Kanso Open squash, a USD 9000 PSA Challenger Tour event, to Pakistan’s Muhammad Ashab Irfan in Houston on Sunday.

Fourth seed Chotrani, ranked 106 in the world, rallied to level twice but the third seeded Irfan clinched the decider for a 11-7, 8-11, 12-10, 8-11, 11-8 victory in 80 minutes.

Earlier, the 22-year-old Chotrani advanced to his fifth Tour final with a 11-3, 9-11, 11-7, 11-7 win over Mexican second seed Alfredo Avila Vergara.