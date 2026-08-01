Chopra wins javelin throw silver in CWG, bronze for Yashvir

The near-90m throw was noteworthy as the athletes were competing under cold and windy conditions. He is the lone javelin thrower this season to have breached the 90m mark. He has a personal and season best throw of 92.62m which he had recorded while winning the Rome Diamond League title in June.

Chopra had returned from a lower back injury that has troubled him since September last year. The injury delayed his return until the Diamond League in Doha. It was his second Commonwealth Games, having won a gold in the 2018 edition in Gold Coast.

He indicated that he was still not at his full fitness but slowly getting there.

"I can't say fitness is like before. But I'm getting there slowly. There is still time for the Asian Games. I will compete in Diamond League before that. There will be more improvement. Will improve slowly," Chopra said after his event.

Chopra said his comeback from injury has been satisfactory.

"Although we always want the national anthem to play but I did my season best and comeback is going okay, there are other competitions as well. I am happy," he said.

"The weather was better than yesterday. It was good in the staring but later it became cold and there was wind.

"I also had a one go throw only, I thought it will go further but it didn't fly. I thought I could have pushed myself further. I'm trying to get into my rhythm. I am not able to do that well in these conditions, I like hot weather ... (I'm) Indian blood."