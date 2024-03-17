Begin typing your search...

China's Lin Xiaojun bags 500m gold at short track speed skating worlds

The bronze medal went to Canada's Jordan Pierre-Gilles who clocked 52.289, reports Xinhua.

ByIANSIANS|17 March 2024 5:18 AM GMT
Chinas Lin Xiaojun bags 500m gold at short track speed skating worlds
X

China's Lin Xiaojun (Photo/IANS)

ROTTERDAM: China's Lin Xiaojun claimed the men's 500m title at the ISU World Short Track Speed Skating Championships here, bagging his seventh gold at the tournament.

The Olympic champion finished in 41.592 seconds to clinch the title, while Kazakhstan's Denis Nikisha came second in 41.676. The bronze medal went to Canada's Jordan Pierre-Gilles who clocked 52.289, reports Xinhua.

It was the second victory of the day for China, after Sun Long has topped the podium in the men's 1,500m, which marked China's 100th gold medal at the short track speed skating worlds.

SportsChina's Lin XiaojunISU World Short Track Speed Skating ChampionshipsOlympic championKazakhstan's Denis NikishaCanada's Jordan Pierre-Gilles
IANS

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X