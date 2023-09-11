China sweeps seven gold medals at Asian Table Tennis Championships

PYEONGCHANG: China dominated the 2023 Asian Table Tennis Championships, clinching all seven gold medals on offer here on Sunday.

The tournament concluded with world No.2 Ma Long securing a victory over top-seeded Fan Zhendong in the men's singles.

Ma edged out world No.1 Fan in a closely contested match, winning in five sets, 3-2, reports Xinhua.

Earlier in the day's semifinals, Fan and Ma defeated their respective opponents, Liang Jingkun of China and Lin Yun Ju of Chinese Taipei.

Earlier, the women's doubles final was another all-Chinese affair, with Wang Manyu and Chen Meng emerging victorious 3-0 over Sun Yingsha and Wang Yidi in a swift 27-minute match.

In the semifinals leading up to the final, Wang and Chen overcame the Japanese duo of Kihara Miyuu and Nagasaki Miyu. Meanwhile, Sun and Wang bested South Korea's Jeon Ji-hee and Shin Yu-bin.

The championships featured seven events of both men's and women's singles, doubles, teams, and mixed doubles.