Child before star: The delicate balancing act of fast-tracking sporting prodigies

As India celebrates the astonishing rise of batting prodigy Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and eagerly awaits his debut, another conversation is quietly unfolding beyond his audacious strokeplay and remarkable poise.

It is a conversation that elite sport has wrestled with for decades: when extraordinary children enter an adult world, how does one ensure that exceptional talent does not come at the expense of a normal and ordinary childhood? There are no easy answers.

If merit alone determines selection, Sooryavanshi deserves to be where he is. His recent performances in the IPL and other tournaments have made that case emphatically.

Yet the arrangements surrounding his maiden senior tour are a reminder that cricket's newest sensation is still legally a child.