Chhetri joins national camp to prepare for Singapore match next month

NEW DELHI: Talismanic striker Sunil Chhetri and his two Bengaluru FC team-mates -- Rahul Bheke and Roshan Singh Naorem -- on Monday joined the national men’s football team’s preparatory camp in Bengaluru ahead of the upcoming AFC Asian Cup qualifier matches against Singapore.

With the joining of the trio, the total number of players who have reported to the camp has risen to 28. Head coach Khalid Jamil had named 30 probables for the camp ahead of India’s crucial Asian Cup qualifying round matches against Singapore on October 9 (away) and October 14 (home).

But the camp began on September 20 with only 18 players as 14, including Chhetri, were not released by three clubs. Seven Bengaluru FC players, three from East Bengal and four from Punjab FC were not released initially. The clubs had said that they would release the players towards the end of this month.

“Sunil Chhetri, Rahul Bheke, and Roshan Singh Naorem have joined the national training camp today (Monday),” the All India Football Federation (AIFF) said.

The trio will have just a few days for training in the camp before the Indian team’s departure for Singapore for the crucial October 9 match.

Those players who joined the camp after its start are: Farukh Choudhary, Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Rahim Ali, Muhammed Uvais, Pramveer, Nikhil Prabhu, Muhammed Suhail, Anwar Ali and Mahesh Singh Naorem.

Jamil had earlier urged the clubs and the AIFF to find a solution that “balances club and national commitments” through “constructive dialogue” as he did not have enough players, especially in defence, in the initial phase of the camp.

Under the rules, the clubs are, however, not obligated to release the players early as the FIFA international match window falls from October 6 to 14, though Jamil would have wanted to train the players together for a longer time.

The 48-year-old Jamil had deliberately excluded players from Mohun Bagan Super Giant and FC Goa, given their involvement in the AFC Champions League Two campaign.

Mohun Bagan SG was to face Sepahan SC of Iran on September 30, while FC Goa plays FC Istiklol of Tajikistan on October 1.

However, Mohun Bagan SG has pulled out of its ACL2 match as the club’s six foreign players have declined to travel to Iran following “advisories from their respective countries”.