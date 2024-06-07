Chhetri hangs boots, leaves gallery teary-eyed at final whistle

KOLKATA: India - 0, Kuwait - 0 read the scoreboard. But more than the draw, what moved the gallery was the dreaded thought that they wouldn't be able to cheer for their hero in international matches any more. Stands were left teary-eyed as legendary skipper of Indian football, Sunil Chhetri waved a parting bye.

Famously dubbed the captain, leader, and legend, Chhetri holds the record for most goals and appearances for the national team and stands third in terms of active goal scorers in international football alongside Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

With former greats of the game – Climax Lawrence, Baichung Bhutia, Indian Maradona Krishanu Dey, and others – in attendance, the crowd knew next time another legendary player might be sitting alongside them. Chhetri, too, didn't forget to mention the same at the presser as he said he has his suits ready and will be watching the boys from the stands after Thursday.

Rahim Ali, Liston Colaco, and Anwar Ali will rue their wasted opportunities, as India still has work to do in terms of converting goal-scoring opportunities. Chhetri-less India will travel to Qatar next week in what could be a must-win game if they are to advance to the third round (AFC Qualifiers Stage) of the FIFA World Cup, which is uncharted territory for the nation.

"I wish there were a way to know you're in the good old days before you've already left them," is a line from a television series that comes to mind as Chhetri moved to tears when he walked into the storied Salt Lake Stadium tunnel for the final time, wearing the shirt that he has held dear for the past two decades.