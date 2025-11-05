Chhetri excluded for India’s dead rubber against B'desh

NEW DELHI: Indian football team head coach Khalid Jamil on Wednesday announced 23 probables for the inconsequential Asian Cup qualifiers match against Bangladesh and talismanic striker Sunil Chhetri's name is missing from the list.

The game is scheduled to be held in Dhaka on November 18.

India are already out of contention for a berth in the main tournament to be held in Saudi Arabia in 2027 after losing their previous match against Singapore (1-2) in Margao last month.

It is learnt that more players would most probably be added later on for the national camp starting in Bengaluru on Thursday.

Usually, 23 players make up the final squad for any tournament.

It is not known if Chhetri's name will be included later and his exclusion it's not a surprise since he had come out of retirement to help India qualify for Asian Cup, which has not happened.

The Indian team will travel to Dhaka on November 15. The FIFA international window is from November 10-18.

Among the probables, Mohammed Sanan, who was called up to the U-23 squad earlier this week, will join the senior team instead.