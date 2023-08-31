Chhattisgarh in semis after defeating TNCA President’s XI

CHENNAI: In an exciting final day of cricket in the third round of the Buchi Babu Tournament, Chhattisgarh came out on top defeating TNCA President’s XI by 70 runs.

Chhattisgarh will play Delhi in the semifinals scheduled to take place in Salem from September 2. For his outstanding efforts with the ball S Ajith Ram of TNCA President’s XI was adjudged the player of the match. In group B, Madhya Pradesh drew with Haryana with Aniket Verma unbeaten at 104 runs, he further went on to be named the player of the match as well. Madhya Pradesh qualified for the semifinals on first innings lead and will play TNCA XI at Dindigul. Jammu and Kashmir drew with Mumbai in Group C at Salem with Himanshu Singh picking up a brilliant five-wicket haul for Mumbai and Prasad Pawar taking home the player of the match award.

Group A: Chhattisgarh 202 in 64 overs beat TNCA President’s XI (Vijay Shankar 80, S Mohamed Ali 52, Jivesh Bhutte 4/52). Points: Chhattisgarh 6 (12); TNCA President’s XI 10 (3); Group B: Madhya Pradesh 232/8 in 79.1 overs (Aniket Verma 104 not out) drew with Haryana 332 in 130.1 overs . Points: MPCA 3(9); Haryana 1(1); Group C: Jammu and Kashmir 414 in 116.5 overs (Qamran Iqbal 54, Shubham Khajuria 69, Shubham Pundir 86, Abdul Samad 44, Abid Mushtaq 79, Himanshu Singh 5/111) drew with Mumbai 69/0 in 7.5 overs (Angkrish Raghuvanshi 47 not out) Points: Mumbai 3(4); Jammu and Kashmir 1 (1)